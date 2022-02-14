ANL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
ASC 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
GGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
KOSM 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.46%)
PACE 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.94%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.02%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TPLP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.49%)
TREET 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
TRG 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
UNITY 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
WAVES 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
YOUW 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.38%)
BR30 17,961 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.71%)
KSE100 45,918 Decreased By -161.4 (-0.35%)
KSE30 17,906 Decreased By -61.7 (-0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court acquits Qandeel Baloch's brother

  • Waseem, Qandeel's brother, had confessed to strangling her for "honour"
BR Web Desk 14 Feb, 2022

The Multan bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday acquitted the key accused of Qandeel Baloch’s murder after the victim’s family pardoned him, Aaj News reported.

Waseem, the elder brother of Qandeel, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a model court in 2019 after he confessed to killing his sister. He was serving his punishment at the Multan Central Jail.

The trial continued for over three years. During the course of the hearing, Waseem’s lawyer argued that the court had ignored the affidavit submitted by Qandeel’s parents, which stated that they had forgiven the accused.

“The father of the victim has died. The witnesses in the case have also deviated from their statements in the trial court,” he added, appealing the court to quash the sentence against Waseem.

Consequently, Justice Sohail Nasir of the Multan sessions court acquitted Waseem.

The 2019 verdict

Qandeel was strangled to death in the name of honour in July 2016. The murder took social media by storm and prompted quick action from Punjab police. Soon after, Waseem was arrested and later confessed to killing Qandeel for “honour.”

In 2019, other arrested suspects, including cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi, Qandeel's other brother Aslam Shaheen, Haq Nawaz, Abdul Basit, and Mohammad Zafar Hussain, were released without charges.

“The prosecution successfully proved its case beyond a shadow of reasonable doubt through cogent, convincing and inspiring evidence against the accused of committing qatl-i-amd (wilful murder) of his sister Fouzia Ameen alias Qandeel Baloch in the shape of proving his presence at the place of occurrence, in the shape of judicial confession corroborated with positive results of his DNA. He is held guilty of committing qatl-i-amd of his sister,” read the detailed verdict issued then by the court.

On August 21, 2019, Qandeel’s parents submitted an affidavit in court, stating that they had forgiven the killers and wanted the case against their sons to be disposed of.

Lahore High Court Qandeel Baloch case Qandeel killer acquitted family pardons Qandeel's killer

Comments

1000 characters

Court acquits Qandeel Baloch's brother

Food security: PM Imran emphasises importance of building dams

Rupee falls against US dollar as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Inflationary impact on Pakistan: Russia-Ukraine tension analysed

Global stocks slump, oil hits 2014 highs on Ukraine conflict fears

Russia ready to fire if foreign subs and ships intrude

Tight oil market could see prices hit $125, says JP Morgan

Erdogan arrives in UAE to boost long-strained ties

Iranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

Khanewal lynching: Punjab police arrest six more key suspects

India central bank committed to inflation target, says chief

Read more stories