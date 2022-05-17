ANL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.38%)
ASC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.5%)
ASL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.19%)
AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.45%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.23%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.65%)
FNEL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
GGGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
GGL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
GTECH 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.11%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.36%)
PACE 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.72%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.08%)
PTC 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TELE 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.46%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TPLP 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.84%)
TREET 30.92 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.9%)
TRG 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.5%)
UNITY 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
WAVES 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.14%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By 30.4 (0.72%)
BR30 14,632 Increased By 255.9 (1.78%)
KSE100 42,884 Increased By 216.5 (0.51%)
KSE30 16,308 Increased By 95 (0.59%)
Tokyo shares climb despite US falls

AFP 17 May, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo shares rose in morning trade on Tuesday despite Wall Street stocks finishing mostly lower on weak Chinese economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened in negative territory but soon climbed 0.20 percent, or 51.97 points, to 26,599.02, while the broader Topix index added 0.26 percent, or 4.90 points, to 1,868.16.

“The market is expected to fluctuate today. Shares are likely to be bought thanks to affordability but also likely to be sold on the back of the fall in US tech stocks,” Mizuho Securities said in a note.

Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.1 percent gain while the tech-rich Nasdaq tumbled 1.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent.

In Tokyo trading, oil-related shares were higher with energy firm INPEX surging 4.62 percent to 1,543 yen and oil and gas developer JAPEX jumping 4.45 percent to 2,626 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 0.86 percent to 60,350 yen while SoftBank Group slid 0.31 percent to 5,094 yen.

Automakers were lower with Toyota falling 0.48 percent to 2,039.5 yen and Honda slipping 0.15 percent to 3,170 yen. Nissan dropped 1.59 percent to 486.8 yen.

The dollar fetched 129.16 yen against 129.08 yen in New York on Monday.

Tokyo shares

