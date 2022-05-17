ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
ASC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.7%)
ASL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.45%)
AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.39%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.8%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.74%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.87%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.39%)
GGL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-7.61%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.27%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.3%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
KOSM 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.25%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.41%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.97%)
PTC 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.61%)
SNGP 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.7%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.43%)
TPLP 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-7.57%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.75%)
TRG 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.59%)
UNITY 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.39%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.68%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -102.1 (-2.36%)
BR30 14,376 Decreased By -657.6 (-4.37%)
KSE100 42,667 Decreased By -838.4 (-1.93%)
KSE30 16,213 Decreased By -325.9 (-1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lesco’s demand-supply gap exceeds 400MW

Recorder Report 17 May, 2022

LAHORE: The demand-supply gap of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has exceeded 400 megawatt, leaving the company with no option but to carry out five hours a day load-shedding.

The Lesco sources said the company was observing two to three hours a day load-shedding earlier on rural feeders which has increased to five hours a day after the demand-supply gap.

It may be noted that Lesco Chief Executive Officer Ch Muhammad Amin had apprised Federal Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir last week that the company has ensured zero load shedding in all circles, barring the areas where recovery ratio is low.

However, the ongoing heat wave has led to increase in demand for electricity, thus leaving the company with a shortfall of more than 400 megawatt. At present, the company is being supplied with 4360 megawatt electricity against its demand of 4760 megawatt. The Lesco management has started unannounced load-shedding in the city with increase in the gap. The management sources said the company was observing five hours a day load-shedding on high losses feeders.

Meanwhile, the number of incidents of transformers failure has skyrocketed and maintaining uninterrupted power supply has become a challenge for the company.

It is worth noting that CEO Lesco Ch Muhammad Amin had dismissed a Sub Division Officer (SDO) of the company for illegal supply of electricity to a housing society last month while vowing zero tolerance against corruption and no place for corrupt elements in the company. He had further warned of stern action against all such elements in the company involved in corrupt practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

loadshedding Lesco Electricity Supply Lesco management

Comments

1000 characters

Lesco’s demand-supply gap exceeds 400MW

Li, Shehbaz agree to fast-track CPEC projects

Budget deficit reaches Rs5.6trn, NA told

Fate of subsidy to 5 export-oriented sectors hangs in the balance

Oil subsidy to cost exchequer Rs60bn

PM concerned at PKR slide

PM wants provinces to complete wheat procurement by June 1

INGOs: FTO helps create Rs660m tax demand

PM sets up task force on climate change

Will ‘reveal’ the name of poison ‘used’ to kill ex-FIA official Dr Rizwan: Imran

Fool-proof security provided to IK: govt

Read more stories