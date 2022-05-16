Bilawal to hold talks with US Secretary of State in second foreign trip as FM

In his maiden trip to the US as Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Monday that Bilawal will be heading to New York on the invitation of Blinken to attend a ministerial meeting on 'Global Food Security Call to Action' to be held at the United Nations on 18 May. He will also have other important engagements on the sidelines, including a bilateral meeting with the US Secretary of State.

Earlier this month, Blinken had called Bilawal to congratulate him on assumption of his new role and had expressed the desire to continue strengthening mutually beneficial Pakistan-US bilateral relationship.

Exchanging views on various aspects of Pakistan-US relations, the FM had underscored that the two countries have a longstanding broad-based relationship and that constructive and sustained engagement between them on the basis of mutual respect and mutual interest was vital to promote peace, development and security in the region and beyond.

The two had agreed to remain in contact and enhance engagement on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile the MOFA statement said that the UN meeting will bring together a regionally diverse group of countries including those most affected by food insecurity and those in a position to take action to address it. Ministers will be invited to speak on humanitarian needs and longer-term development efforts required to save lives and build resilience for the future.

The Foreign Minister will also participate in the Open Debate of the UN Security Council on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security – Conflict and Food Security' under the US Presidency of the Council on 19 May.

Bilawal hopes to highlight Pakistan’s perspective and policy priorities in both meetings.

Over the weekend, Bilawal had visited the UAE to offer condolences to the Al-Nahyan family, the leadership and people of the UAE, on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“In the demise of Sheikh Khalifa, the UAE has lost a visionary and statesman, who profoundly transformed the country,” a separate notice from MOFA said. “Pakistan has also lost a sincere friend and partner who made invaluable contributions towards strengthening fraternal ties between the two countries.”