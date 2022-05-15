ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

McConnell sees Wednesday US Senate vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid bill

Reuters 15 May, 2022

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday he expected the Senate to vote on Wednesday to approve about $40 billion in proposed aid to help Ukraine resist Russia’s invasion after holding a related procedural vote on Monday.

“We expect to invoke cloture - hopefully by a significant margin - on the motion to proceed on Monday, which would set us up to approve the supplemental on Wednesday,” McConnell told reporters on a conference call from Stockholm after visiting the Ukrainian capital on Saturday.

He was referring to a procedural “cloture” vote that caps further debate on a matter at 30 hours.

President Joe Biden requested $33 billion in aid for Ukraine on April 28, including over $20 billion in military assistance.

US House to vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday: Pelosi

The U.S. House of Representatives boosted the sum to roughly $40 billion, adding more military and humanitarian aid.

Speaking from the capital of Sweden, which along with Finland plans to seek membership in NATO, McConnell voiced strong support for both countries joining the 30-member Western military alliance created to deter Soviet aggression.

“They have very capable militaries, both of them,” McConnell said. “They will be important additions to NATO if they choose to join, and I think the United States ought to be first in line to ratify the treaty for both these countries to join.”

Joe Biden NATO Mitch McConnell Ukraine aid RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

McConnell sees Wednesday US Senate vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid bill

Govt rules out increasing fuel prices for the time being: Miftah Ismail

IMF boosts weight of Chinese yuan, dollar in currency basket

Saudi Arabia posts $15.3 billion budget surplus in Q1 as oil prices surge

Imran Khan wanted to turn every state institution into Tiger Force: Bilawal

Afghan money exchangers on strike after licence fee hike

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE to express condolences on Sheikh Khalifa’s passing

Three soldiers, children martyred in suicide bombing in Miranshah: ISPR

Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices

Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store

World leaders pay respects in UAE after death of pro-West president

Read more stories