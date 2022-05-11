ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
US House to vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday: Pelosi

Reuters 11 May, 2022

WASHINGTON: The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The legislation is expected to pass the House and then the Senate within the coming days and go to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law, easing fears of an interruption in the supply of military assistance to Kyiv.

Biden asked Congress 10 days ago to approve an additional $33 billion in aid for Ukraine, but lawmakers decided to increase that total to $39.8 billion, adding additional military and humanitarian aid to Biden’s request.

Biden to announce $800 million military aid package for Ukraine: official

“This package, which builds on the robust support already secured by Congress, will be pivotal in helping Ukraine defend not only its nation but democracy for the world,” Pelosi said in a letter to House members urging quick passage.

Both Biden’s fellow Democrats, who narrowly control both the House and Senate, and Republicans, said they backed the Ukraine aid.

