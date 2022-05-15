ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SECP registers 2,345 new companies in April

Recorder Report 15 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,345 new companies in April 2022 raising the total number of registered companies to 168,030. This shows an increase of 7% as compared to corresponding period last year. The total number of registered companies now stands at 168,030. Total capitalization (paid-up-capital) with regard to newly incorporated companies for April stood at Rs3.1 billion.

Foreign investment has been reported in 63 new companies. These companies have foreign investors from Afghanistan, Austria, Azerbaijan, Canada, China, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, Korea South, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UAE, UK, Ukraine and the USA.

In April, about 65 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while 33 percent were registered as single member companies. Two percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, foreign companies and Limited Liability Partnership (LLP). About 99.8 percent companies were registered online and 0.02 percent companies were registered offline, while 175 foreign users were registered from overseas.

The real estate development and construction sector took the lead with incorporation of 434, information technology with 355, trading with 285, services with 195, food and beverages with 93, ecommerce with 88, education with 81, tourism with 75, marketing & advertisement with 64, corporate agricultural farming with 60, engineering with 59, healthcare with 50, pharmaceutical with 48, textile with 45, chemical with 44, logging with 40, mining and quarrying with 39, communication, and transport with 31 each, auto & allied, and power generation with 26 each, cables and electric goods with 22, fuel & energy with 17, broadcasting and telecasting, and paper & board with 16 each, cosmetics and toiletries with 15, arts & culture with 14 and 76 companies were registered in other sectors.

As a result of integration of SECP with FBR and various provincial departments, 2,252 companies were registered with FBR for generation of NTN, 58 companies with EOBI, 2 companies with PESSI/SESSI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP registered companies Total capitalization incorporated companies

Comments

1000 characters

SECP registers 2,345 new companies in April

Miftah hints at modifying KPP

Ahsan for a ‘collective role’ to salvage economy

Ministries, divisions asked to surrender anticipated savings

Budget 2022-23: SECP proposes withdrawal of 1pc FIF on non-life insurance premiums

Petroleum products’ rates to rise sharply if subsidy withdrawn

Assemblies to complete term, declares PML-N

Jul-Apr mobile phone import grows 7.43pc to $1.81bn YoY

Fighting disinformation, protecting journalists: UN panel approves Pakistan-backed resolutions

‘A conspiracy has been hatched to kill me,’ claims Imran

Khattak, others still using official residence?

Read more stories