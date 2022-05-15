CFO Conference 2022 begins on 17th

KARACHI: The Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) is organising CFO Conference 2022 on May 17 & 19 in Karachi and Lahore respectively.

The conference will be attended by government officials, leading economists, finance leaders, national and international key opinion leaders and subject matter experts. Since 2010, ICAP has organised 20 CFO Conferences across the country with participation of over 9,000 participants, business leaders and finance professionals. In 2020, online conference was held in which around 25,000 professionals participated from across the globe.

The world has dramatically and drastically changed and is ever-evolving with a faster pace than expected. The shifts and transformations are challenging the existing economic and business models, thereby pushing the business leaders to think differently and redefine their business strategies and leadership styles to lead and succeed. Considering the ever-evolving role of Chief Financial Officer into Chief Value Officer, the theme of this year’s Conference is ‘Embracing the role as Chief Value Officer’.

The CFO Conference 2022 will gather finance and business leaders to discuss the trends shaping the financial and economic landscape of Pakistan and the rest of the world. This year Conference agenda includes a blend of 40 international and local speakers, thought leaders sharing their experience and knowledge on CFO’s role in ESG led value creation, agile organisations, becoming a transcendent leader, the rise of high growth ventures and gaining strategic and financial leverage with technology.

The conference key note speakers are Dr Alnoor Bhimani, Professor and Director of South Asia Centre at the London School of Economics and Political Science and Paul Papadimitriou, CEO, Intelligencr. Farrukh H Khan, MD & CEO, Pakistan Stock Exchange, Kevin Dancey, CEO, International Federation of Accountants, Dr Amjad Saquib, Founder, Akhuwat Foundation and Dr Nurmazilah Dato’ Mahzan, CEO, Malaysian Institute of Accountants will also share their thoughts in the Conference.

Samiullah Siddiqui, Chairman, Professional Accountants in Business Committee and Council Member, ICAP and Ashfaq Tola, President ICAP will share the Conference objectives, vision and the Institute’s contribution towards the finance and economic sector of Pakistan. The conference will also feature an evening with Pakistan’s legendary poets Iftikhar Hussain Arif and Ata ul Haq Qasmi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022