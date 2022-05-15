Health projects: top official given briefing

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department is going to increase kidney dialysis funds as well as for provision of free medicines in the budget 2022-23.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Ali Jan Khan chaired a meeting in his office, here on Saturday, to review all development schemes as well financial matters.

Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Dr Farrukh Naveed, Dr Asim Altaf, all additional secretaries as well concerned officers were present.

Farrukh Naveed gave a detailed briefing to Secretary on all ongoing development projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary said, “During all of the upcoming projects are reviewed. There will be a considerable relief package in the next health budget and we will make health councils more active. There will also be an increase in kidney dialysis funds in the next budget not only that, we will increase funds for medicines as well.”

He said, “All public welfare schemes will continued and it shall be made sure that all projects will be completed within time limit. There will be no compromise on quality and transparency in any of the projects. I will personally visit the ongoing health project to inspect the progress.”

