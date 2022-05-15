60 cricketers to attend NHPC conditioning camp today

LAHORE: As many as 60 cricketers will attend the conditioning camp at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in two groups here from Sunday (today). First group of 27 cricketers will attend the camp from May 15-25, while the second group comprising 33 cricketers will participate in the camp from May 26 to June 10. Players featuring in the English County Championship have been exempted from these camps.

Pakistan squad for the ODI series against the West Indies will be announced on May 23 and those selected for the June 8, 10 and 12 matches will attend the training camp, presently scheduled in Rawalpindi, from 1st June, a PCB spokesman, said here on Saturday.

