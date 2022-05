BANGUI: Rebels killed ten civilians during an attack hundreds of kilometres northeast of the Central African Republic capital Bangui, the spokesman for the UN peacekeeping force in the country told AFP.

"Armed elements of the Union for Peace in Central Africa (UPC) have committed abuses on populations, killing ten people" in the village of Bokolobo last Monday, said Lieutenant Colonel Abdoul Aziz Ouedraogo, spokesman for the Minusca force.