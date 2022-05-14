Afghan peace: Pakistan, EU for greater global coordination

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union Friday emphasized the importance of international coordination to strengthen stability in Afghanistan, as the two sides shared concerns over the latest situation in the war-ravaged country.

The concerns were expressed during a meeting of the European Union’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, with Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar here at her office.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, both sides shared perspectives and concerns on the latest situation in Afghanistan during the meeting and emphasized the importance of international coordination to strengthen stability in Afghanistan.

