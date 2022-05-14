Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
14 May, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (May 13, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 193.50 194.50 DKK 26.45 26.55
SAUDIA RIYAL 51.00 51.60 NOK 19.29 19.39
UAE DIRHAM 52.10 52.70 SEK 18.80 18.90
EURO 199.00 202.00 AUD $ 131.00 133.00
UK POUND 234.00 238.00 CAD $ 146.50 148.50
JAPANI YEN 1.46640 1.48640 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 190.14 191.14 CHINESE YUAN 28.50 29.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
