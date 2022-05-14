ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report 14 May, 2022

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (May 13, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          193.50    194.50   DKK                 26.45    26.55
SAUDIA RIYAL         51.00     51.60   NOK                 19.29    19.39
UAE DIRHAM           52.10     52.70   SEK                 18.80    18.90
EURO                199.00    202.00   AUD $              131.00   133.00
UK POUND            234.00    238.00   CAD $              146.50   148.50
JAPANI YEN         1.46640   1.48640   INDIAN RUPEE         2.30     2.60
CHF                 190.14    191.14   CHINESE YUAN        28.50    29.50
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       1.60     1.90
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

