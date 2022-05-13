Give us an election date, says Imran during Mardan rally

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday warned the coalition government to announce a date for fresh general elections or “the tsunami of people heading towards Islamabad will wash away everything”, Aaj News reported.

"I am giving you a warning that if you don't give us an election date, the tsunami of people coming to Islamabad will blow you away," Khan said while addressing a public gathering in Mardan, the latest in a series of rallies the PTI has organised.

Khan said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif cannot make decisions for the nation by sitting in London.

“Only people of this country have that right ... they will decide who will lead them,” he added.

Imran Khan says country's youth should join his struggle for 'real freedom'

The PTI chairman has held a series of rallies in different cities, including Karachi, Mianwali, Lahore, and Peshawar, as he mobilises his party workers and leaders against the government ahead of the Islamabad march.

