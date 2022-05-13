ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Give us an election date, says Imran during Mardan rally

  • Warns of consequences, says 'tsunami of people' heading towards Islamabad would be detrimental to interests of the government
BR Web Desk 13 May, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday warned the coalition government to announce a date for fresh general elections or “the tsunami of people heading towards Islamabad will wash away everything”, Aaj News reported.

"I am giving you a warning that if you don't give us an election date, the tsunami of people coming to Islamabad will blow you away," Khan said while addressing a public gathering in Mardan, the latest in a series of rallies the PTI has organised.

Khan said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif cannot make decisions for the nation by sitting in London.

“Only people of this country have that right ... they will decide who will lead them,” he added.

Imran Khan says country's youth should join his struggle for 'real freedom'

The PTI chairman has held a series of rallies in different cities, including Karachi, Mianwali, Lahore, and Peshawar, as he mobilises his party workers and leaders against the government ahead of the Islamabad march.

More to follow

PTI Imran Khan Mardan rally

Comments

1000 characters

Give us an election date, says Imran during Mardan rally

Riding into oblivion: Rupee closes at new historic low in inter-bank market

Remittances clock in at $3.125bn in April, highest in Pakistan's history

UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies

Musk shelves $44-billion Twitter deal 'temporarily', shares slump

MSCI adds OGDC into Frontier Markets Index, HBL moves to Small Cap

Imran says he warned economy would 'go into a tailspin' if his govt was ousted

Pakistani meat processor grabs $2.2mn export orders from Middle East

President Alvi approves reconstitution of Council of Common Interests

Turkish lira extends slide; CDS back at 2008 levels

Read more stories