Avenfield property reference: IHC asks counsel for NAB to make a submission on next date

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s counsel to make a submission on the next date. A two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani on Thursday heard the appeals of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt Muhammad Safdar (retired) in Avenfield property reference.

The NAB Special Prosecutor, Imtiaz Saddiqui, expressed inability to appear before the bench, while other Special Prosecutor Azhar Saddiq could not appear due to his engagements before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Usman Cheema, another prosecutor NAB has been to prepare the case and argue on the next hearing. The bench said it wanted to conclude the appeals in a few weeks.

At the outset of the hearing, Maryam’s counsel Irfan Qadir advocate argued that this bench had asked some questions from the NAB SPG which could not be answered so far.

The two new prosecutors were given time for preparation but today both could not attend the proceeding.

He said that the arguments had almost been completed and prayed the court not to further delay the case.

Justice Farooq asked why the defence lawyer, Amjad Perviaz, did not raise the same objections during the trial. At this, the lawyer said that he had pointed it out.

Qadir argued that their case was that the NAB had prepared a false case and there were no solid proofs against his clients.

Justice Farooq remarked that the court would see the matter even if there were a lack of proof. The court said it had asked the Bureau to present the case record.

Pervaiz said that the NAB was only using delaying tactics in this matter.

Later, the court asked the lawyers to give arguments on the next hearing and deferred the hearing till June 2.

