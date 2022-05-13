Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 138,499 tonnes of cargo comprising 125,160 tonnes of import cargo and 13,339 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 125,160 comprised of 22,982 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,671 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,500 tonnes of Iron, 3,429 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 85,578 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 13,339 tonnes comprised of 8,965 tonnes of containerized cargo, 850 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,524 tonnes of Rice.

Some, 3117 containers comprising of 1879 containers import and 1238 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 235 of 20’s and 751 of 40’s loaded while 102 of 20’s and 20 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 84 of 20’s and 280 of 40’s loaded containers while 188 of 20’s and 203 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Thursday.

Nearly 03 ships namely, Northern Dedication, Jolly Cristallo and Leo 1 have berth at Karachi Port.

About 04 ships namely, Ningbo Express, Teera Bhum, Hannah Schulte and Arkas have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 10 cargoes namely, MT Shalamar, Xin Chang Shu, MSC Iris, UAFL Dubai, Captain Dinitris S, Heilan Bright Tiger Herbei, ELM Galaxy, Oocl New York and Viking Emerald were expected arrive at the port on the Thursday.

