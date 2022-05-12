ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
No change in policy on trade with India: ministry

Press Release 12 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Ministry has clarified that there is no change in Pakistan’s policy on trade with India. Ministry of Commerce manages 57 Trade Missions in 46 countries which includes the post of Minister (Trade and Investment) in New Delhi, India.

According to an official statement, the post of Minister (Trade and Investment) in New Delhi exists for more than two decades and has no connection with the operationalization of trade with India or otherwise in the current context.

What’s possible beyond exchange of greetings?

The current cycle for selection of Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) including New Delhi was initiated in December, 2021 and the final recommendations of the Interview Board were sent to Prime Minister’s Office on 01-04-2022 i.e. during previous government. The government has given the final approval on the recommendations of previous government for selection of 15 TIOs.

The Ministry is of the view that appointment of Minister (Trade and Investment) New Delhi, therefore, may not be seen in the context of any relaxation of trade restrictions with India.

