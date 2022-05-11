ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
World

UK and Sweden say relations with Putin can never be normalised

Reuters 11 May, 2022

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Swedish counterpart said that relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin can never be normalised following the invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson met Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to discuss topics including security in Europe.

“The leaders agreed that the aftershocks of Putin’s abhorrent invasion of Ukraine had fundamentally changed international security architecture,” a spokesperson for Johnson said after the meeting. “They underlined that relations with Putin could never be normalised.”

UK’s Johnson promises action on soaring cost of living

