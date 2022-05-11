ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Rehmat Ali Hasnie granted look-after charge as President/CEO at NBP

BR Web Desk 11 May, 2022

The Finance Division has granted Rehmat Ali Hasnie look-after charge of the post of President/CEO National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)m it said on Wednesday.

“On completion of three months extended period of Arif Usmani President/CEO, NBP, the Competent Authority i.e. Finance Minister has been pleased to assign the look-after charge of the post of President/CEO National Bank of Pakistan to Rehmat Ali Hasnie, Group Chief-CIBG, being the senior most executive of the bank, to dispose of routine day to day affairs of the bank w.e.f. 12-05-2022 till joining of the regular incumbent of the position," stated a notification of the Finance Division (Internal Finance Wing), government of Pakistan.

Back in February, the government had extended the term of Arif Usmani as President/Chief Executive Officer for a period of three months or till the appointment of regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

“In pursuance of Section 23 of the Banks (Nationalization) Act, 1974, the federal government is pleased to extend the term of Arif Usmani as President/CEO National Bank of Pakistan, wef, 12.02.2022 for a period of three months or till the appointment of regular incumbent whichever is earlier,” the notification at the time said.

Finance Division Arif Usmani NBP NBP President CEO Rehmat Ali Hasnie

Comments

1000 characters

Rehmat Ali Hasnie granted look-after charge as President/CEO at NBP

Asif Ali Zardari advocates privatisation of State Life Insurance, power distribution companies

Pakistan markets rattled: KSE-100 down over 1,000 points, rupee falls to 190 in intra-day trading

Khawaja Asif says elections possible before new army chief’s appointment in Nov

Pakistan, World Bank agree to accelerate pace of reforms

We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

K-Electric refutes claims of 14-hour long load-shedding

Dissident MNAs: ECP rejects PTI's plea

Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

TPL REIT enters into subscription agreement for Rs18.35bn funding

Sri Lanka orders ‘offensive’ to contain riots

Read more stories