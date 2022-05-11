Rehmat Ali Hasnie granted look-after charge as President/CEO at NBP

The Finance Division has granted Rehmat Ali Hasnie look-after charge of the post of President/CEO National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)m it said on Wednesday.

“On completion of three months extended period of Arif Usmani President/CEO, NBP, the Competent Authority i.e. Finance Minister has been pleased to assign the look-after charge of the post of President/CEO National Bank of Pakistan to Rehmat Ali Hasnie, Group Chief-CIBG, being the senior most executive of the bank, to dispose of routine day to day affairs of the bank w.e.f. 12-05-2022 till joining of the regular incumbent of the position," stated a notification of the Finance Division (Internal Finance Wing), government of Pakistan.

Back in February, the government had extended the term of Arif Usmani as President/Chief Executive Officer for a period of three months or till the appointment of regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

“In pursuance of Section 23 of the Banks (Nationalization) Act, 1974, the federal government is pleased to extend the term of Arif Usmani as President/CEO National Bank of Pakistan, wef, 12.02.2022 for a period of three months or till the appointment of regular incumbent whichever is earlier,” the notification at the time said.