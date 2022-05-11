ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
Mega corruption cases: NAB chairman reviews emerging updates

Recorder Report 11 May, 2022

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal on Tuesday visited the bureau’s Lahore headquarter to review emerging updates in ongoing mega corruption cases.

Iqbal was given a detailed briefing by NAB Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem accompanied by combined investigation teams (CITs). On the occasion, the chairman announced to handover cheques amounting to more than Rs1 billion among the affectees of various housing societies during his upcoming visit.

He said that NAB is a prime national institution which challenges corruption and corrupt practices while remaining under the ambit of law. “Numerous national and international organizations have admitted and admired the diligent services of NAB,” he said, adding that bureau is a national institution and is directly concerned with the state and its people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

