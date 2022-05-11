Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
11 May, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (May 10, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.82500 0.33000 0.82500 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.84443 0.80329 0.84514 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.39857 1.33486 1.40614 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.98014 1.91071 2.01957 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.67486 2.62857 2.74843 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
