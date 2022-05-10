ANL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
AVN 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.51%)
BOP 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
FFL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.99%)
GGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.26%)
GTECH 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.88%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.27%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.79%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.67%)
PTC 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 28.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.53%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.11%)
TREET 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.32%)
TRG 75.67 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (3.59%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
YOUW 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
BR100 4,299 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.54%)
BR30 15,093 Increased By 37.6 (0.25%)
KSE100 43,357 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 16,479 Decreased By -47.7 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghan women protest Taliban decree to cover faces

AFP 10 May, 2022

KABUL: About a dozen women protested in the Afghan capital on Tuesday against the Taliban’s new edict that females must fully cover their faces and bodies when in public.

Afghanistan’s supreme leader and Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a mandate over the weekend ordering women to cover up fully, ideally with the traditional all-covering burqa.

The diktat was the latest in a series of restrictions in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have rolled back the marginal gains made by women after a US-led invasion toppled the first Taliban regime in 2001.

“Justice, justice!” chanted the protestors, many with uncovered faces, in central Kabul.

The demonstrators also chanted “Burqa is not our hijab!” – indicating their objection to trading the less restrictive hijab headscarf for the totally concealing burqa.

After a short procession, the march was halted by Taliban fighters, who also obstructed journalists from reporting on the event.

Akhundzada’s decree, which also orders women to “stay at home” if they have no important work outside, has triggered international condemnation.

“We want to live as human beings, not as some animal held captive in a corner of a house,” protester Saira Sama Alimyar said at the rally.

Akhundzada also ordered authorities to fire female government employees who do not follow the new dress code, and to suspend male workers if their wives and daughters fail to comply.

In the 20 years between the Taliban’s two stints in power, women made some gains in education, the workplace and public life but deeply conservative and patriarchal attitudes still prevailed.

Afghan women defend right to drive as Taliban curb licenses

In the countryside, many women continued to wear the burqa in those two decades.

But several religious scholars and activists say the attire has no basis in Islam and is rather a Taliban dress code designed to repress women.

Some Afghan women initially pushed back against the curbs, holding small protests where they demanded the right to education and work.

But the Taliban soon rounded up the ringleaders, holding them incommunicado while denying that they had been detained.

Since their release, most have gone silent.

Afghanistan Taliban Afghan women Hibatullah Akhundzada

Comments

1000 characters

Afghan women protest Taliban decree to cover faces

Cheema deems his removal as Punjab governor 'unconstitutional'

Power tariffs to rise for now: govt

PD asked to clear KE’s TDS claims

Awn Chaudhry appointed advisor to PM on tourism and sports

Consultations begin ahead of resumption of IMF talks

Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

Pakistan sends another relief consignment to flood-affected Afghans

Systems Limited eyes acquisition of NdcTech

Subsidy continues for 5 edible items: ECC approves import of 3MMT of wheat

Read more stories