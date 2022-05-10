ANL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.87%)
ASC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
ASL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.13%)
CNERGY 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
FFL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.87%)
GGL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
GTECH 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.48%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.13%)
PTC 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
TELE 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.45%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.98%)
TRG 74.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.4%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
BR100 4,338 Increased By 15.8 (0.36%)
BR30 15,208 Increased By 152.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 43,605 Increased By 211.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 16,601 Increased By 74.9 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Outgoing Sri Lankan PM evacuated by troops

AFP 10 May, 2022

COLOMBO: Heavily armed troops evacuated outgoing Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa from his official residence in Colombo on Tuesday after thousands of protesters breached the main gate.

Protesters who forced their way into the capital’s “Temple Trees” residence then attempted to storm the main two-storey building where Rajapaksa was holed up with his immediate family.

“After a pre-dawn operation, the former PM and his family were evacuated to safety by the army,” a top security official told AFP. “At least 10 petrol bombs were thrown into the compound.”

Rajapaksa’s evacuation to an undisclosed location followed a day of violent protests in which five people, including a lawmaker, were killed and nearly 200 wounded.

The security official said police kept up a barrage of tear gas and fired warning shots in the air to hold back mobs at all three entrances to the colonial-era building, a key symbol of state power.

Sri Lanka PM quits after supporters run riot

Dozens of homes of top Rajapaksa loyalists were torched elsewhere in the curfew-bound country, which has been under a state of emergency since Friday.

The emergency order from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the outgoing premier’s younger brother, gave sweeping powers to the military as protests demanding the duo’s resignation escalated over the country’s worst-ever economic crisis.

Protestors and Sri Lankan religious leaders blamed the former prime minister for instigating the family’s supporters to attack unarmed protestors on Monday, sparking retaliatory attacks.

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Mahinda Rajapaksa

Comments

1000 characters

Outgoing Sri Lankan PM evacuated by troops

PM assails IK over ‘anti-state’ speech

PD asked to clear KE’s TDS claims

Consultations begin ahead of resumption of IMF talks

Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

Subsidy continues for 5 edible items: ECC approves import of 3MMT of wheat

Imran says his remarks were against ‘Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs of today’, not against army

Prevention of base erosion, profit-shifting by MNCs: Dual taxation treaties as modified by MLI inked with 28 states

NA condemns anti-army statements

First case of Omicron sub-variant reported

Read more stories