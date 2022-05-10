KU blast: bodies of Chinese nationals cremated

KARACHI: The last rites of three Chinese nationals killed in April 26 suicide attack here offered on Monday at the Hindu Cremation Ground here.

The dead bodies of three victims of Karachi University suicide attack were sent from Chhipa morgue with protocol this morning to the crematorium at Golimar locality of Karachi.

The Pakistan government had made arrangements for the last rites of the terrorism victims. High government officials including Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, D.G. Rangers Sindh, IG Police Sindh, Additional IG Karachi and DC Karachi South district attended the funeral rites.

Four people including three Chinese nationals were killed while four others were injured in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi’s Confucius Institute on April 26.