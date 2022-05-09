West Indies announce squad for Pakistan tour

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday announced its squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) tours of the Netherlands and Pakistan.

West Indies will visit the Netherlands for three ODIs on May 31, June 2, and 4, followed by another three ODIs on June 8, 10, and 12 in Pakistan.

The tour of the Netherlands will be the first-ever ODI series between the two teams and will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. All matches in Pakistan will be played at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Both series form part of the ICC ODI Super League, where teams will have the opportunity to earn points to secure one of the top seven places, excluding hosts India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Three newcomers have been named in the ODI squad – fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis as well as specialist batter Keacy Carty. Both Seales and Lewis have played at the Test level. Carty is the first player from St. Maarten to be selected for the West Indies Senior Men’s team.

West Indies to play three rescheduled ODIs against Pakistan in June

Desmond Haynes, the lead selector, said the panel was impressed with Carty. "We saw several glimpses of his ability the way he played against England earlier this year for the CWI President’s XI," Haynes was quoted as saying.

"We hope that giving him this opportunity he will recognise the importance of representing the West Indies. We think he is a young batsman with great promise, and this is the kind of tour he can show he fits in.

“We also have a very good group of young fast bowlers who have demonstrated their ability and we want to use these two tours to give them opportunities in the 50-over format. We have a week in the Netherlands and another week in Pakistan and this should provide them with quality opposition to bowl against as we build towards the Cricket World Cup in 2023. Phillip has been around for some time, and we know what he can offer, Seales has been very good in Test cricket and Lewis is making a return to the West Indies set-up following some good performances.”

All format all-rounder Jason Holder is being rested to manage his workload whilst Shimron Hetmyer is also unavailable for selection to be at home for the birth of his first child. Evin Lewis was not considered for selection after failing to meet CWI’s fitness criteria.

Full Squad

Nicholas Pooran (Captain)

Shai Hope (Vice Captain)

Nkrumah Bonner

Shamarh Brooks

Keacy Carty

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Shermon Lewis

Kyle Mayers

Anderson Phillip

Rovman Powell

Jayden Seales

Romario Shepherd

Hayden Walsh Jr.