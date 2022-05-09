New Punjab CM spells out his govt’s priorities

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz said on Sunday that extending immediate relief to the inflation-hit masses is top priority of the government and they are working devotedly to achieve the goal.

“All political parties will have to ink a contract for the revival of national economy, upholding the constitution and the rule of law,” Hamza said, adding: “The political parties of Balochistan, KPK and Sindh should sit together to think about the problems and find ways for their solution.”

Talking to media, here Sunday, Hamza maintained that the problems of the country are like a mountain and we will have to work collectively to find their solution. “If we did not deliver, neither the masses nor Allah Almighty will forgive us,” he said, adding: “Time has come that all political parties should unite setting aside their political considerations for the restoration of national economy; Pakistan is standing at the crossroads and we need to take urgent decisions.”

Hamza remarked that despite passage of 74 years, unfortunately people are still denied justice. “We want to achieve the destination to make a prosperous Pakistan which was dreamt by Quaid-e-Azam,” he said. He outlined that the political parties will have to unite on a single agenda irrespective of their politics. “Politics will keep on going but a successful politician is one who holds the spirit to serve the humanity,” he said.

Hamza Shehbaz stated that he never did politics of personality and always took into consideration national interests. He remarked that he has less joy and more worry after getting the responsibility to assume the office of Chief Minister.

He said that major reshuffling in police and civil bureaucracy is under review, to encourage the competent officers to facilitate the people. He said that previous government played havoc with the institutions for its own ulterior motives and we must take immediate remedial measures to put the province back on the right track.

Answering a question, Hamza said they do not believe in politics of victimization but the responsible culprits have to pay for their loot and plunder.

Earlier, addressing a ceremony during visit to the Sundas Foundation in connection with the World Thalassemia Day, Hamza said that the biggest lesson of the world is the lesson of humanity adding that many people came and went away but the good deeds are always remembered. “If we move forward by taking into consideration problems of other people then the life becomes easy for us. My late grandfather used to say that if given opportunity then humanity must be served and it is the key to success in life and the life hereafter,” he said.

CM appreciated the performance of Sundas Foundation and remarked that the Punjab government will continue to fully support such institutions and will soon call the management committee for a meeting. During visit to Sundas Foundation, Hamza inquired after children patients suffering from Thalassemia and Hemophilia. CM Hamza asked the name from every child and also asked for their wellbeing.

Hamza also visited the dental surgery, physiotherapy, lab and nursing department of the children. He also inspected the facilities being provided to the children for their treatment and appreciated the quality facilities being provided for the treatment of the children by the Sundas Foundation.

