Tree-plantation drive begins in DI Khan

PESHAWAR: A tree-plantation drive was launched in DI Khan. According to the details, the plantation drive was inaugurated by Elementary and Secondary Education in District Dera Ismail Khan. Implementation Support Unit of Elementary and Secondary Education Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in various male and female schools in District Dera Ismail Khan (DIKHAN) under the clean and green Pakistan with the technical and financial support from UNICEF.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Saturday in GPS Kotla Saidan from male side and in GGHS Muryali from the female side. The tree plantation drive ended here on Sunday.

The event was graced by District Education officers (male & female), school heads teachers, parents teachers council (PTC) school children’s area elders and administration officers attended the function.

On this occasion DEO Musarat Hussain said that there are approximately 1600 male and female schools in District Dera Ismail Khan and have a vast area of land occupied by the education department. So it is our Prime responsibility to grow more and more plants where land is available within the premises of schools.

DEO female Madam Farzana Sardar asked her school heads to grow maximum plants to achieve the target of a billion Tsunami trees in KP.

The District forest Department representative oriented sessions for the school children on importance of plantation and their role in climate change adaptation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022