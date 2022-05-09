Opening of liquor shop at occupied Srinagar: IIOJK’s Muslim population shows its concerns

MIRPUR (AJK): In occupied Srinagar, while expressing strong resentment over opening of a liquor shop at Pantha Chowk, a busiest locality of the city, Jammu Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) Youth Wing President Sheikh Imran registered a strong protest against the said move by the Indian occupational puppet administration.

He declared absolutely against the moral ethics of the socio-fabric of Kashmir, said a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control (LoC). In a statement released to the media in Srinagar Sunday, Imran said that some elements in the “administration” were hell-bent to vitiate the true fabric and attempt to draw young generations towards drug addiction against whom we will strongly fight and expose their dual faces, according to the report.

He said that such kind of shops near prominent educational institutions like D P S Srinagar was a cause of concern for society and they can cause dangerous effects on the minds of a younger generation and even lead to the devastation of their future.

Imran added that instead of providing sports and employment opportunities to the youth, the puppet State administrations seems to divert them into drugs and it was a clear attempt to change the peaceful area into a village of alcohol, he added, the repo5rt said.

Imran said that instead of providing better Medicare facilities and upgraded education, the “authorities” were providing liquor shops without any demand. “We will not allow these shops to open as it will destroy our generation,” he said demanding immediate cancelation of the operation of these liquor shops.

The local community leader further said that if the public demand was not conceded he along with all sections of society will intensify their protest against such unwarranted and forced moves in the valley, the report added.