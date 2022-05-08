Brecorder Logo
Indus River: water level drops to alarming level

INP 08 May, 2022

KARACHI: An acute shortage of water has been reported at Indus River which is bound to cause extensive damage to crops across Sindh.

The shortage has increased to 45% at Kotri, 60% Guddu and 41% at Sukkur barrages.

In order to cope with the situation, releases are being made into canals to cater to people’s drinking and cooking needs only. However, the officials have expressed hope that upcoming rains in northern part of the country will improve the situation.

Meanwhile, the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has increased share of Sindh and Punjab which and situation will start improving in five days at Sukkur barrage while Kotri will see some improvement in eight days.

