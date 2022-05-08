Brecorder Logo
Pakistan

PPP to launch ‘public contact’ drive on 15th

NNI 08 May, 2022

KARACHI: After Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced to launch a public contact campaign from May 15. This was announced by PPP leader and provincial minister Saeed Ghani during his press conference here Saturday.

“PPP will organise a massive public rally in Karachi on May 15,” Ghani said, adding that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the rally. He further said that venue for May 15 rally would be announced later.

