Pakistan sends aid to flood affected Afghans

The government of Pakistan announced on Saturday the dispatch of emergency relief items to the people of Afghanistan suffering from a recent wave of devastating floods.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan dispatched a C-130 plane to Mazar-e-Sharif, carrying emergency relief items for the people of Afghanistan hit by flash floods.

“The items included tents, flour, rice and sugar,” the statement said, adding that "a second plane-load of food and shelter items would be sent in a few days as a gesture of goodwill for the flood victims in Afghanistan.”

It said that as a neighbouring country, Pakistan has always been at the forefront of efforts for provision of humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people. MOFA further hoped that the international community would also play its part in providing timely relief and economic assistance to the affected people in Afghanistan.

"First consignment of relief goods for the flood affectees has reached Afghanistan to be followed by more relief measures," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted today, adding that "Pakistan will continue to stand by Afghan brothers and sisters through thick and thin".

On Thursday, Pakistan said it would emergency relief goods to Afghanistan where heavy rains and flooding killed 22 people and destroyed hundreds of homes.

“We are with the Afghan people in this difficult hour and will provide them with every possible assistance,” PM Shehbaz said, expressing solidarity with the people facing devastation.

The premier expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to floods in 10 provinces of Afghanistan.

He urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to intensify its efforts in assisting the affected Afghan people through the Afghan Humanitarian Trust Forum and said floods could worsen the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He said the international community, particularly the United Nations, should launch a program to help the people of Afghanistan by providing food, medical aid, and shelter to those who have been displaced.