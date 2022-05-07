President, governor discuss LHC judge’s ‘illegal’ action

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Friday, called on President Dr Arif Alvi to discuss sending a reference against Lahore High Court (LHC)’s Justice Jawad Hassan to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for what he called an “illegal decision” of directing the National Assembly speaker to administer oath to chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Thursday, Cheema had said that he had decided to take legal action against the LHC judge and will hold a meeting tomorrow (Friday) with President Alvi.

Last month, Justice Hassan had issued a nine-page verdict after Hamza approached the LHC for the third time, ending a days-long deadlock over the chief minister’s office in Punjab.

Subsequently, Hamza, who was elected as Punjab chief minister on April 16, was administered the oath by NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on April 30. The governor also shared that he had requested meetings with the president and the army chief to discuss the situation in the province.

Punjab governor writes letter to COAS over ‘crisis’

The governor Punjab in his tweet also claimed that if Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa provided him with one subedar and four jawans, he would arrest recently sworn-in Chief Minister Hamza, who he termed “illegal, unconstitutional and counterfeit” and throw him in jail.

According to the sources, the Governor Punjab and the President discussed in detail the political situation in the province of Punjab and sending a reference against LHC Justice Jawad Hassan to the SJC.

