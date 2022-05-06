IK says he knows those who ‘contributed to conspiracy’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he knows every single character who contributed to the “conspiracy” behind his ouster.

In an interview with a private news channel, regarding the alleged foreign conspiracy, Imran Khan said that he knew everyone who contributed to the ‘conspiracy’.

He said he realized after coming into power for the first time that blind trust in people proved to be a big mistake. He said that he faced many challenges and blackmailing from the coalition partners of his government. He said that some families have seized the political system of the country.

He said that the basic principle of the Riasat-e-Madinah was a merit-based governance system. He was of the view that merit could not have prevailed in a corrupt system.

Imran Khan said that social media has changed the whole world including Pakistan as it allows everyone to express themselves through their mobile phones. He said that social media could not be controlled by anyone.

PTI rejects govt's proposed commission to probe 'foreign conspiracy': Fawad

The PTI chairman said that there are many ups and downs in politics but a political party needs those people who can stand firmly in the tough times.

He said that people celebrated in India and Israel after the PTI government toppled in Pakistan. He said those who committed blasphemy had also celebrated his ouster.

He claimed that the political rivals wanted to end the PTI as it is the only federal party of Pakistan.

He alleged that the present Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is facing the accusations of Rs40 billion corruption cases.

Earlier, Imran Khan asked his party workers and supporters to march toward Islamabad in the last week of May to protest against the government”.