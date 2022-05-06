Brecorder Logo
Alvi visits late MQM-P MNA’s house

APP 06 May, 2022

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday visited the house of deceased Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s member of the National Assembly Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan here and offered condolences to his family. The President prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family, said the statement released here.

According to details, MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan breathed is last on April 19 after suffering from cardiac complications.

The MNA was first elected as a councillor from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal in 1987 in the local bodies elections. He continuously won the National Assembly seat from the NA-256 constituency of Shah Faisal Colony in the years 2002, 2008 and 2013. Khan also won from NA-240, Landhi area in the 2018 general elections on MQM’s ticket.

