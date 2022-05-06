Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Royal Caribbean misses revenue estimates as Omicron, Ukraine crisis hamper demand

Reuters 06 May, 2022

BENGALURU: Royal Caribbean Group on Thursday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in some parts of the world and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hampered people’s travel plans.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group fell about 3% in pre-market trading even as the company said booking volumes in March and April were significantly higher compared to the same period in 2019.

The fast-spreading omicron variant of coronavirus that has been a cause of concern globally forced people to reassess their travel decisions, resulting in several cancellations.

The company said, “elevated cancellations experienced earlier in the year (January) returned to pre-Omicron levels as cases subsided in February.” The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision to remove its COVID-19 notice against cruise travel in March, almost two years after introducing a warning scale, also came as a relief to cruise companies.

However, in March, Royal Caribbean Group joined rivals Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd and Carnival Corp in canceling sailings to Russia and said it was removing Russian port city St. Petersburg from its upcoming itineraries.

It said bookings for Europe sailings improved throughout the first quarter, but softened due to the Ukraine crisis that will have a bigger impact on Baltic itineraries.

Even though bookings for Europe are now exceeding 2019 levels for the same period, the cruise operator added the situation in Ukraine is expected to cause fewer passenger bookings in Europe this summer.

The company’s net loss widened to $1.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.13 billion, a year earlier.

The cruise operator’s revenue rose to $1.06 billion in the first quarter from $42.01 million a year earlier, but missed analysts’ average estimate of $1.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Coronavirus Covid infection Omicron Royal Caribbean

Comments

1000 characters

Royal Caribbean misses revenue estimates as Omicron, Ukraine crisis hamper demand

Addition of over Rs500bn to power circular debt: WB holds previous govt, Nepra responsible

Salaried class: FTO tells FBR to bring down tax slabs, thresholds in FY23 budget

POL products’ prices will not be raised: finance minister

Dr Murtaza appointed SBP’s acting governor

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Govt decides to form probe commission

IK says he knows those who ‘contributed to conspiracy’

Only ‘high-powered’ judicial commission acceptable: PTI

‘Misuse’ of blasphemy law: Mazari seeks intervention of UN special rapporteurs

Cigarettes, beverages: FBR asked to increase FED rates thru FY23 budget

SBP notifies office hours for today

Read more stories