WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 5, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 4-May-22 3-May-22 2-May-22 29-Apr-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.112938
Euro 0.784981 0.787896 0.784371 0.78405
Japanese yen 0.00573 0.005727
U.K. pound 0.933092 0.932734 0.93502
U.S. dollar 0.7454 0.746396 0.745316 0.74388
Algerian dinar 0.00512 0.005126
Australian dollar 0.529979 0.530464 0.524926 0.531725
Botswana pula 0.061645 0.061205 0.06137
Brazilian real 0.148821 0.1488 0.148292 0.151241
Brunei dollar 0.537175
Canadian dollar 0.581889 0.580989 0.58152
Chilean peso 0.00087 0.000867 0.000876 0.000868
Czech koruna 0.031852 0.031956 0.031793 0.031866
Danish krone 0.105496 0.105896 0.105439 0.105362
Indian rupee 0.009746 0.009751 0.009734
Israeli New Shekel 0.22211 0.221548 0.22235 0.224263
Korean won 0.000589 0.00059 0.000589 0.000586
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42583
Malaysian ringgit 0.170654
Mauritian rupee 0.017253 0.017237 0.01722
Mexican peso 0.036804 0.036705 0.036513
New Zealand dollar 0.480522 0.482284 0.479648 0.48382
Norwegian krone 0.079257 0.079513 0.079032 0.080395
Omani rial 1.93467
Peruvian sol 0.194194 0.194225
Philippine peso 0.014253 0.014241 0.014262
Polish zloty 0.167671 0.16766 0.168787
Qatari riyal 0.204757 0.204363
Russian ruble 0.010738 0.010474
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198368
Singapore dollar 0.538545 0.537175
South African rand 0.046736 0.046798 0.046994
Swedish krona 0.075342 0.07559 0.075757 0.076166
Swiss franc 0.759411 0.763772 0.765919 0.766452
Thai baht 0.021657 0.021664
Trinidadian dollar 0.110567 0.11044 0.110076
U.A.E. dirham 0.202554
Uruguayan peso 0.018066 0.018161 0.018211 0.01822
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
