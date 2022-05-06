WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 5, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 4-May-22 3-May-22 2-May-22 29-Apr-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112938 Euro 0.784981 0.787896 0.784371 0.78405 Japanese yen 0.00573 0.005727 U.K. pound 0.933092 0.932734 0.93502 U.S. dollar 0.7454 0.746396 0.745316 0.74388 Algerian dinar 0.00512 0.005126 Australian dollar 0.529979 0.530464 0.524926 0.531725 Botswana pula 0.061645 0.061205 0.06137 Brazilian real 0.148821 0.1488 0.148292 0.151241 Brunei dollar 0.537175 Canadian dollar 0.581889 0.580989 0.58152 Chilean peso 0.00087 0.000867 0.000876 0.000868 Czech koruna 0.031852 0.031956 0.031793 0.031866 Danish krone 0.105496 0.105896 0.105439 0.105362 Indian rupee 0.009746 0.009751 0.009734 Israeli New Shekel 0.22211 0.221548 0.22235 0.224263 Korean won 0.000589 0.00059 0.000589 0.000586 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42583 Malaysian ringgit 0.170654 Mauritian rupee 0.017253 0.017237 0.01722 Mexican peso 0.036804 0.036705 0.036513 New Zealand dollar 0.480522 0.482284 0.479648 0.48382 Norwegian krone 0.079257 0.079513 0.079032 0.080395 Omani rial 1.93467 Peruvian sol 0.194194 0.194225 Philippine peso 0.014253 0.014241 0.014262 Polish zloty 0.167671 0.16766 0.168787 Qatari riyal 0.204757 0.204363 Russian ruble 0.010738 0.010474 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198368 Singapore dollar 0.538545 0.537175 South African rand 0.046736 0.046798 0.046994 Swedish krona 0.075342 0.07559 0.075757 0.076166 Swiss franc 0.759411 0.763772 0.765919 0.766452 Thai baht 0.021657 0.021664 Trinidadian dollar 0.110567 0.11044 0.110076 U.A.E. dirham 0.202554 Uruguayan peso 0.018066 0.018161 0.018211 0.01822 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

