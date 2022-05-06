Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three people killed in attack in central Israel

Reuters 06 May, 2022

JERUSALEM: At least three people were killed in an attack in the central Israeli city of Elad on Thursday, health officials said.

Police said the incident, which occurred as Israelis celebrated independence day, appeared to be a terrorist attack and they had set up roadblocks to try to catch the assailants who apparently fled the scene.

Elad's mayor, speaking on television, called on residents to stay indoors while security forces were still operating.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said three people were killed and two others seriously wounded.

New clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound

There have been a spate of Arab street attacks in Israel in recent weeks. Israel has responded with arrest raids in Palestinian towns and villages which have often sparked clashes and brought the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year to at least 40.

The casualties include armed members of militant groups, lone assailants and bystanders.

Terrorist attack Israeli forces Israel attack Elad

Comments

1000 characters

Three people killed in attack in central Israel

Govt will form commission to probe Imran Khan's foreign conspiracy claims: Marriyum

PTI rejects govt's proposed commission to probe 'foreign conspiracy': Fawad

Ex-energy minister wants Pakistan to purchase oil from Russia at cheaper rates

Oil edges up on supply jitters as EU plans Russian oil ban

Nasdaq plunges more than 4% amid worsening US stocks selloff

Turkey inflation spirals to nearly 70 percent

Pakistan to dispatch emergency relief goods for flood-hit Afghanistan

Musk secures over $7bn funding from investors including Larry Ellison

Top oil producers agree on modest supply boost amid demand concerns

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry says economy running ‘without a driver’

Read more stories