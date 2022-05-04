Brecorder Logo
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz calls services chiefs to extend Eid greetings

  • Premier condemns ban on Eid prayer congregations in IIOJK by Indian authorities
BR Web Desk | APP 04 May, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday telephoned the services chiefs and extended the greetings of Eid-al-Fitr to them.

The prime minister phoned Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and greeted him on Eid.

He also called Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

He also spoke to the chief ministers of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan, and the acting governor of Balochistan.

Earlier, the premier condemned the ban on Eid prayer congregations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a phone call with Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they get the right to self-determination.

