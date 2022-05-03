Govt & allies to work together to resolve Pakistan's economic issues: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government's commitment to leave no stone unturned to address the immense economic challenges faced by the country. PM said that the government and its allies would work together to resolve the economic issues.

Addressing the party workers at Jatti Umra after offering Eid prayer, he said that the government was aware of the economic difficulties in the country and overcoming the difficulties was the joint responsibility of the government and its stakeholders, reported Radio Pakistan.

He said that the country will be put on the path of progress and prosperity as envisioned by Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The Prime Minister said that he will also soon address the nation in which he would dilate upon the problems faced by the country.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the prime minister said that in the last four and a half years, the country's economy has been destroyed. “We will make Pakistan a great country once again,” he reiterated.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz offered Eid prayers at Jati Umrah Mosque in Lahore.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi in his Eid message, prayed that this day may bring happiness and ease to all Pakistanis and Muslim Ummah.

He said Ramzan-ul-Mubarak is the month of spiritual and moral training for Muslims. He said this month provides an opportunity to inculcate high human qualities and spiritual purity.

In the Federal capital, the main Eid congregation was held at the Faisal Mosque where President Dr. Arif Alvi and high officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers.

Eid celebrated across Pakistan

Eid-ul-Fitr marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan is being celebrated across Pakistan today, with traditional religious fervour and enthusiasm.

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgah across the country. Prayer leaders in their sermons would highlight the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr. Special prayers were also offered for the country’s progress and prosperity as well as welfare of Muslim communities worldwide.

This year, two Eids were observed as the people in parts of KP observed Eid on Monday and offered Eid prayers.