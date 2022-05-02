How celebrities around the world are marking Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

As Eid Al Fitr 2022 began on Monday, Muslim celebrities around the world marked the beginning of the three-day festival with celebratory posts on social media.

From the US to the UK, and the UAE to India, famous faces across the world sent out video messages, Instagram posts, and even music to their followers.

Here are a few of those tributes.

Bella Hadid

Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid has been vocal about her pride in her faith and heritage. "He was always religious," she said of her father, real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, in an interview with Porter magazine in 2017. "He always prayed with us... I am proud to be a Muslim."

For the first day of Eid on Monday, Bella shared a post from Joudie Kalla, the chef behind the Instagram account Palestine On A Plate, with a bright and colorful illustration by artist Christa Mavroudis of a crescent moon with the message "Eid Mubarak".

The caption on the original post says: "This is a time for Muslims to celebrate worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. I hope that it was insightful, and most of all heart-opening. I also hope that you got to spend it with your families and friends.

"Please also think of all the food insecure people in the world around you and if you can, please donate food, conversations and money to anyone you can. It only takes a moment to extend your hand and time. But will last with you forever."

Akon

Akon, who was born in the US to Senegalese parents, has been vocal in the past about his Muslim faith. He credits his focus to spirituality. "For me, real success is faith," he told The National in 2019. "If God is not smiling upon me, I am not successful."

The singer and entrepreneur, who has previously performed Umrah in Makkah, unveiled a collaboration with Saudia Airlines on the occasion of Eid this year.

He captioned a video on Instagram: "On this day, let's learn to accept all the blessings of Allah with an open heart and mind, May Allah reduce your hardships and bless you with peace, prosperity and genuine happiness. Eid Mubarak!"

SZA

Grammy-nominated singer, Solana Rowe, has previously spoken about her experiences of growing up in a Muslim household in a predominantly white area of New Jersey, US.

"On a direct scale, someone threw a brick in my dad's mosque," she told Muslim Girl last year. "And that was very weird. Getting chased home by children at school and getting my hijab snatched is also weird."

Her message on Monday showed her father performing morning prayers, which she shared on her Instagram Stories, calling him "cute" and wished "Eid Mubarak" to her nearly 12 million followers.

Huda Kattan

Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan is spending her holiday in Dubai. She posted a photo on Instagram of herself and her husband Christopher Goncalo at the hotel, captioning it: "Eid Mubarak my loves! Wishing you all an amazing holiday!"

Cat Stevens

British singer-songwriter Yusuf Islam, who was previously known as Cat Stevens, posted a message on guidance to mark the first day of Eid, with his 1978 tune Daytime playing in the background.

"The greatest thing the Prophet taught me, is the only thing which lightens and brightens everything, and shows us the way to connect to and serve the One and Only, Lord of all the worlds," he wrote.

The passage is his own and a reconfigured version of a video he posted on YouTube last year about what he's learned from Islam.

DJ Khaled

"If you're asking if I'm the perfect Muslim, and I do everything down to a T, then no," Palestinian-American hip-hop artist and producer DJ Khaled told Esquire Middle East in 2018. "My faith has helped make me the man I am right now, with the love and the respect that I put out there. I love anybody that loves God. That's what I am about."

On Monday, he shared a simple crescent moon image with an "Eid Mubarak" message on Instagram, followed by a picture of Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem with another Eid message on his Stories.

Imaan Hammam

Dutch model Imaan Hammam, of Egyptian and Moroccan descent, shared a photograph of a lily on Instagram Stories with an Eid message written on top.

“May Allah fill your heart with joy and may you be blessed with kindness, patiences, happiness and love," it read. "We did it!!!”