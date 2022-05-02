Mazari criticises registration of case against party chairman

ISLAMABAD: The ex-minister human rights minister Dr Shireen Mazari said on Sunday that she was not surprised by the “dirty tricks” of registering fake FIRs by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

In a series of tweets following registration of first information reports (FIRs) at different cities of the country against PTI chairman Imran Khan and other senior PTI leadership, under the blasphemy law, Mazari said that the move showed that Shehbaz Sharif and “his cabal of crooks” are getting desperate because they have no legitimacy.

She also criticised PPP and deemed it unfortunate that the dark shadows continue to provide invisible cloak of protection to such ‘low life criminal actions’ by their chosen ones. She also tagged Inter-Services Public Howeve, lawyer and human rights activist Jibran Nasir said that police “can’t register FIR under 295-A on a citizen’s complaint, instead, it requires complaint on the government’s order as per Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure”.

“The FIR against Imran was either defective or lodged on the government’s orders,” he added.

Journalist Marvi Sirmed, who is known as a great critic of PTI chairman, also expressed shock at the registration of the blasphemy case against Imran and termed the move as totally insane.

She urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to avoid doing it.

Meanwhile, speaking at a presser, chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and former special assistant to the prime minister on interfaith harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi excoriated the incident of hooliganism that took place at the Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah and said that “we all are ashamed since the sanctity of the holy place was violated.”

The cleric said that the Masjid-e-Nabawi, which is one of the two holiest places of worship for Muslims, had not seen such an incident in the last 100 years.

“The gravity of the situation cannot be described in words,” he said.

Ashrafi said that he was an eyewitness to the situation as he was present over there at the time.

He claimed that gangs were deployed in different parts of the mosque, as well as, under the shadow of the Green Dome.

He said that when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation entered the mosque shortly before Iftar, the hooligans loudly chanted indecent slogans.

The cleric who had served as special assistant to the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that the incident tarnished the country’s image across the globe.

He said that he was expecting a condemnation from the former prime minister Imran Khan, but there came no condemnation from him which is quite unfortunate.

