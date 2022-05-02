Prices of essential items show a rising trend

PESHAWAR: A considerable increase in prices of important daily use items, including vegetables, live chicken/ meat, beef, fruits, and Eid-related items was witnessed in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Price of tomatoes has gone up all time high in the local market, as the commodity is being sold at Rs200 per kilogramme which was being sold at Rs50 per kilogramme in the previous week, the survey revealed. The selling of Eid-related items like Vermicelli, confectionary items and sweets has surged ahead of the Eid.

Similarly, the price of ginger has increased to Rs400 per kg against the price of Rs320 last week whereas garlic is being sold at Rs250 per kg in the local market. Green Chilli are being sold at Rs150-180 per kg, while lemon is available at Rs150-200 per kg.

The survey noticed that a five-kilogram red potatoes are being sold at Rs200-250/- while five-kg other quality potatoes is available at Rs150 in the local market. Bitter gourd (Karela) is being sold at Rs150 per kg, capsicum at Rs150 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs120 per kg, tinda at Rs50 per kg, bottle gourd (Kado) at Rs80 per kg, tori at Rs80 per kg, bringjal at Rs60/- per kg, cucumber at Rs50-60 per kg, beans at Rs200-250 per kg, peas at Rs150 per kg, arvi at Rs100 per kg, cabbage at Rs100, and cauliflower at Rs120 per kg.

A kilogram of live chicken/ meat was available at Rs256 in the local market while beaf with bone was being sold at Rs550-600 and Rs650, and beef without bone at Rs700-750 per kg. Mutton was available at Rs1400-1500 per kg. A dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs150 in the retail market.

Prices of Eid-related items like vermicelli, a traditionally Eidul Fitr sweet dish item, confectionary items, sweets have also increased ahead of the Eidul Fitr.

Shopkeepers and bakers are charging consumers with higher rates in absence of any price-check in the city.

Prices of fresh milk and yogurt remained on higher side, as they were available at Rs150 and Rs160 per litre/kg, respectively, the survey said.

Whereas, it was observed that pack/dry milk prices remained unchanged.

Downward trend in prices of dates was witnessing amid lower demand of the commodity, the survey noted. One kilogram high-quality imported dates were being sold at Rs400 per kilogramme while low quality dates were being sold within the range of Rs250-300 per kilogramme. Prices of beverages are still at peak as no change in prices witnessed in the local market, it added.

Similarly, the fruits prices are still very high in the local market as bananas are being sold at Rs 120-150 and Rs180-200 per dozen as per quality. Iranian apples are available at Rs 260-300, Afghanistan imported apples are being sold at Rs200-250 per kilogramme, while locally produced green-coloured apples are being available at Rs 150-200 per kg.

Melons are being sold within range of Rs100-Rs150 per kg. Watermelon was being sold at Rs100 per kg, muskmelon at Rs 300-400 and Rs500 per piece, strawberry at Rs200-250 per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-300/- per kg.

