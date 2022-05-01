No work done on Railways’ ML-1 project in 4 years: Saad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has expressed serious concern over the fact that no work was done on the important project of Railways ML-1 during the last four years. “Where we left off, no progress has been made since then; even our special unit has been dismantled,” he said.

While presiding over meetings on current status of ML-1, development plans of railways and Rabta application on Saturday, the federal minister for railways directed the authorities concerned to review all the legal and technical aspects and submit its report within one week.

The railway minister said that ML-1 is the lifeline of railways. Giving instructions regarding the special purpose vehicle, the minister said it should be restored with immediate effect and in the present circumstances; the railway administration should reset its priorities so that talks could be held with China in this regard.

During the briefing on development plans of the railways, the minister urged not to make such a long wish list which is not feasible. Only make plans that can be completed, he added. During the meeting, the minister gave guidelines on rolling stock and infrastructure projects.

The minister also sought details regarding the investment of railways in Gwadar, rail link from Basima to Gwadar and construction of railway station and railway terminal at Gwadar. After the meeting, Secretary Railways and Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways also got approved various appointments from the minister.

