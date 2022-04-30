ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Deadlock in talks to run Afghan airports

AFP 30 Apr, 2022

DOHA: Negotiations between the Taliban and a Qatar-Turkey consortium for operating Afghanistan’s five airports, including in the capital, have hit a deadlock after the Islamists insisted their fighters will guard the facilities, officials said.

Kabul’s only airport was trashed in August when tens of thousands of people rushed to evacuate on any available flight as the United States wrapped up its withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

While the facility is open, with some domestic and international flights operating, it still needs a significant upgrade for major foreign airlines to resume full service.

This week Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held two lengthy meetings with Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdurrahman Al-Thani in Doha in a bid to reach a deal, officials from the two sides said.

But the talks, which also include rebuilding airports in Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif and Khost, have hit a deadlock.

“The contract for Kabul airport with Qatar-Turkey consortium is only for receiving technical support,” a Taliban official said, requesting not to be named.

Turkey Qatar Taliban Afghan airports Afghanistan’s five airports

Comments

1000 characters

Deadlock in talks to run Afghan airports

PLL seeks Rs150bn for spot cargoes

Reduction in power outage in next 10 days: govt

Govt buys spot LNG cargo for mid-May from Vitol

Fuel stock, load management: CPPA-G, NTDC asked to share data

Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: Saudi embassy confirms arrests

Rana vows action against hecklers

LHC asks NA Speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect today

Agricultural tractor manufacturers: Third-party auditors to conduct cost audit

Ministries, divisions directed to comply with orders by the court

Turkey acquits Bloomberg journalists over article on lira fall

Read more stories