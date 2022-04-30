Deadlock in talks to run Afghan airports

DOHA: Negotiations between the Taliban and a Qatar-Turkey consortium for operating Afghanistan’s five airports, including in the capital, have hit a deadlock after the Islamists insisted their fighters will guard the facilities, officials said.

Kabul’s only airport was trashed in August when tens of thousands of people rushed to evacuate on any available flight as the United States wrapped up its withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

While the facility is open, with some domestic and international flights operating, it still needs a significant upgrade for major foreign airlines to resume full service.

This week Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held two lengthy meetings with Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdurrahman Al-Thani in Doha in a bid to reach a deal, officials from the two sides said.

But the talks, which also include rebuilding airports in Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif and Khost, have hit a deadlock.

“The contract for Kabul airport with Qatar-Turkey consortium is only for receiving technical support,” a Taliban official said, requesting not to be named.