India seizes documents, data from Amazon, Flipkart sellers in raids

NEW DELHI: Indian investigators seized data and documents from top sellers on Amazon.com Inc’s and Flipkart’s marketplaces in a second day of raids on Friday over suspected competition law violations, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) started early on Thursday raiding two top domestic sellers on Amazon’s platform - Cloudtail and Appario - as well as some sellers on Walmart’s Flipkart, following allegations the sellers and marketplaces had breached competition law.

The raids relate to an investigation the CCI ordered in January 2020 in which Amazon and Flipkart face allegations of promoting preferred sellers on their websites and giving priority to listings of some sellers, Reuters has reported.

On Friday, CCI investigators were collecting emails, documents and data from computers, after questioning several officials of the seller companies, said two of the sources.

The CCI officers “are collecting relevant evidence for the investigation”, said the first source, who added that data from mobile phones - such as WhatsApp chats - was also seized.