Government decides to file reference against Alvi, IK, others?

ISLAMABAD: Government has decided to file reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and some other members of the former government under Article 6 of the constitution.

Sources said that the government has decided to file reference against President Arif Alvi, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, former deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema under Article 6 for violating the Constitution. They said that Ministry of Law & Justice and Ministry of Interior have started collecting material for this purpose.

They said that the concerned departments have started gathering record of assemblies and court observations and directions which could be used as evidence in the reference.

