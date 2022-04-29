Ogra issues advisory for Eid holidays

Islamabad: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has advised the chief secretaries to manage visitors at tourist areas and to control traffic as per parking capacity around hilly areas and also to avoid any shortage of essential commodities including fuel during Eid holidays.

The chief secretaries Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have been asked to depute concerned DCOs to manage the affairs in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Further, the OGRA has also advised all OMCs to maximise their supplies towards north in order to ensure smooth and uninterrupted fuel supplies at the main consumption areas.

The OGRA enforcement teams have been directed to inspect and verify stocks at depots and monitor the fuel supply situation closely.

