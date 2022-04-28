ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB orders inquiry against Farah Khan

  • She is accused of obtaining Rs847 million from unknown sources
BR Web Desk 28 Apr, 2022

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has ordered an inquiry against Farah Khan, a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, on allegations of accumulating “illegal assets beyond known sources of income, and money laundering.”

According to a press release issued by NAB earlier on Wednesday, Farah Khan is accused of obtaining Rs847 million from unknown sources and making assets through money laundering. The amount was withdrawn immediately after it was credited into her personal account.

“These credits were received in her personal account and withdrawn immediately after credit within a short time period,” it stated, noting that several “adverse” media reports had been found where Farah — referred to in the statement as Farhat Shahzadi (Alias Farah Khan) — was alleged of “being involved in [acquiring] assets beyond legal means”.

According to the notification issued by NAB, Farah Khan’s income tax returns showed an unusual increase in her assets after 2018.

“Moreover, she has been frequently traveling to foreign jurisdictions; nine times to the USA and six times to the UAE,” it added.

Last month, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had first alleged that a friend of the PTI chairman's wife received a huge sum of money for getting officers transferred and posted according to their choice.

“I dare to name Farah, a friend of Bushra Bibi who is involved in receiving millions of rupees in transfers and postings and these are directly connected to Banigala (residence of Imran Khan),” Maryam had said.

“The mother of all scandals of transfers and postings amounting to Rs6 billion is related to Banigala. In the coming days, startling evidence will surface. Imran Khan has fears that once he is out of power his 'thefts' will be exposed,” she had claimed.

Farhat Shahzadi Farah Gogi NAB inquiry

Comments

1000 characters

NAB orders inquiry against Farah Khan

Foreign exchange reserves held by SBP fall $328mn, now stand at $10.56bn

Back to losses: Rupee depreciates 0.23% against US dollar

Federal Shariat Court declares interest-based banking as against Sharia

PM Shehbaz has rejected summary to increase petrol prices: Marriyum

KSE-100 stages recovery, but still ends 0.62% lower

PM Shehbaz constitutes 21-member Economic Advisory Council

Pakistan’s Oware raises $3.3mn in pre-seed round

US ex-ambassador pleads guilty on Qatar lobbying, accepting lavish trip while serving as envoy to Pakistan

Biden to seek $33 billion for Ukraine, a massive jump in funding

No-trust motion against Mazari: Punjab Assembly session postponed till May 16

Read more stories