NAB orders inquiry against Farah Khan

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has ordered an inquiry against Farah Khan, a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, on allegations of accumulating “illegal assets beyond known sources of income, and money laundering.”

According to a press release issued by NAB earlier on Wednesday, Farah Khan is accused of obtaining Rs847 million from unknown sources and making assets through money laundering. The amount was withdrawn immediately after it was credited into her personal account.

“These credits were received in her personal account and withdrawn immediately after credit within a short time period,” it stated, noting that several “adverse” media reports had been found where Farah — referred to in the statement as Farhat Shahzadi (Alias Farah Khan) — was alleged of “being involved in [acquiring] assets beyond legal means”.

According to the notification issued by NAB, Farah Khan’s income tax returns showed an unusual increase in her assets after 2018.

“Moreover, she has been frequently traveling to foreign jurisdictions; nine times to the USA and six times to the UAE,” it added.

Last month, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had first alleged that a friend of the PTI chairman's wife received a huge sum of money for getting officers transferred and posted according to their choice.

“I dare to name Farah, a friend of Bushra Bibi who is involved in receiving millions of rupees in transfers and postings and these are directly connected to Banigala (residence of Imran Khan),” Maryam had said.

“The mother of all scandals of transfers and postings amounting to Rs6 billion is related to Banigala. In the coming days, startling evidence will surface. Imran Khan has fears that once he is out of power his 'thefts' will be exposed,” she had claimed.