Chandna takes charge

ISLAMABAD: Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna took charge as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT), here on Wednesday.

He is preceded by Dr Muhammad Suhail Rajput who was transferred and posted as chief secretary Sindh few days ago. Chandna is an officer of the Pakistan Administrator Service with blend of experience in government service as well as development sector. He has worked for the GoP for over 33 years, while he has also worked for the USAID in Pakistan for over a year.

He holds the degree of Master of Public Policy from University of Chicago as well as Masters in Business Administration from Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi.

