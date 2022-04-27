LHC reserves verdict on CM-elect Hamza’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court LHC chief justice on Tuesday reserved his verdict in a petition of chief minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz seeking implementation of a court order asking the President of Pakistan to appoint someone to sworn in the petitioner as chief minister Punjab.

Earlier, the court asked the law officer to inform it about action of the President of Pakistan to appoint someone to take oath of the chief minister-elect. The law officer said the Governor of Punjab had sent his reasons and the recommendations to the President of Pakistan about the issue of the not taking oath from the chief minister-elect.

The law officer said the Governor was of the view that the election of chief minister was not conducted in accordance with law. He said the Governor had brought the entire situation into the notice of president.

The chief justice said the president should take notice of the seriousness of the situation in Punjab but perhaps he had not bothered to pay attention to it despite order by this court.

The chief justice said the election was held under the directions of the court and the deputy speaker had conducted all the process. Under what law the governor could take the notice of the election process. The chief justice said the president even after the court proceedings did not take the matter serious. The judge said the court had regard for the president and had asked him to act in accordance with the law and the constitution.

The law officer said the election process was turned into a scuffle and hence president wanted to take notice of the matter in accordance with law. The chief justice said the matter would now take another 20 days to resolve. The law officer said the matter was of serious nature and it will take more time to resolve. The chief justice however said the court had to conclude the matter as per law.

The chief justice after hearing the law officer and counsel of Hamza Shehbaz at length reserved his verdict.

