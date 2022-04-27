ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC reserves verdict on CM-elect Hamza’s plea

Recorder Report 27 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court LHC chief justice on Tuesday reserved his verdict in a petition of chief minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz seeking implementation of a court order asking the President of Pakistan to appoint someone to sworn in the petitioner as chief minister Punjab.

Earlier, the court asked the law officer to inform it about action of the President of Pakistan to appoint someone to take oath of the chief minister-elect. The law officer said the Governor of Punjab had sent his reasons and the recommendations to the President of Pakistan about the issue of the not taking oath from the chief minister-elect.

The law officer said the Governor was of the view that the election of chief minister was not conducted in accordance with law. He said the Governor had brought the entire situation into the notice of president.

The chief justice said the president should take notice of the seriousness of the situation in Punjab but perhaps he had not bothered to pay attention to it despite order by this court.

The chief justice said the election was held under the directions of the court and the deputy speaker had conducted all the process. Under what law the governor could take the notice of the election process. The chief justice said the president even after the court proceedings did not take the matter serious. The judge said the court had regard for the president and had asked him to act in accordance with the law and the constitution.

The law officer said the election process was turned into a scuffle and hence president wanted to take notice of the matter in accordance with law. The chief justice said the matter would now take another 20 days to resolve. The law officer said the matter was of serious nature and it will take more time to resolve. The chief justice however said the court had to conclude the matter as per law.

The chief justice after hearing the law officer and counsel of Hamza Shehbaz at length reserved his verdict.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC President of Pakistan CM elect Hamza

Comments

1000 characters

LHC reserves verdict on CM-elect Hamza’s plea

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University blast

PM visits China’s embassy

FO terms it a ‘direct attack’ on bilateral relations

Dastgir tasked to deal with load-shedding, circular debt

Ahsan tells China: Progress in CPEC expedited by new govt

Read more stories